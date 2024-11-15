Psychological Counselling: Convocation of 35 counsellors held at Carring Minds International

Kolkata: Kathy Giles-Diaz, Consul General at the US Consulate General in Kolkata, graced the Carring Minds International Diploma in Psychological Counselling Graduation Ceremony to present the 4th batch of 35 counsellors with their certificates.

Recognised by Jadavpur University, this course offered by Akademia, the academic wing of Carring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health & OPD Clinic) covers a variety of topics that not only enhance the students’ understanding of self and the people around them, but also develop a strong foundation for those who want to study further in the field of psychology.

As this course is offered both online and offline, there are students from all corners of the country and even abroad.

Kathy Giles Diaz said: “I had a chance to visit Carring Minds International and I’m touched and inspired by the work the institution is doing. I had the chance to witness and participate in the graduation ceremony for the counselling course at Carring Minds International and I think it really shows the important work of bringing mental health out in the open and training more counsellors to be able to be there as a resource for people.

I salute the work that Carring Minds International is doing and congratulate all the students who just graduated. It’s great to have more counsellors out there. It’s a wonderful initiative. You have brought positivity.”

Dr Minu Budhia (Psychotherapist & Founder of Carring Minds International), said: “I am a student of life and student for life. I started my learning journey with a similar course, followed by many more, 20 years after my marriage. My mission is to make mental health a dining table conversation topic in every household. And for this, we need more counsellors.

This programme is much-needed, as each graduate brings us closer to addressing the need for more certified mental health professionals in our country. My heartfelt congratulations go out to our students, who have worked diligently to reach this milestone

in their careers.”