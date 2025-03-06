PSUs in a state of decline under BJP-led govt’s rule: Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday, took to social media to criticise the BJP-led NDA government, alleging that Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are in a state of decline under its rule.

The party further claimed that while national assets are being eroded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on PR stunts. On social media, TMC said that Rs 25 lakh crore investors’ wealth have been wiped out while 7 companies collectively saw valuation decline by Rs 10.1 lakh crore accounting for 41 per cent of the total market erosion in PSU stocks. Stocks of all PSUs, except one, faced significant erosion over the last 7 months, TMC alleged.

At least 10 PSU stocks have lost more than 50 per cent of their value since the beginning of August. Giving data on the PSU stock crash, the ruling party in Bengal alleged that the valuation of LIC declined by Rs 3 lakh crore, SBI by 1.6 lakh crore, ONGC by 1.5 lakh crore, NTPC by 1 lakh crore etc.

“Orwell’s 1984 unfolding in real-time! Starting April 1, 2026, the NDA government will have unchecked access to your: Social Media Personal Emails Bank & Investment Accounts Trading & Digital Assets All it takes is a SUSPICION. No proof needed. No due process. If they “believe” you have undisclosed income or assets, they can override access to your digital platforms, seize your data, and strip away your privacy,” Trinamool Congress further posted on social media quoting a media report. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee often alleges that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “factory of lies” will remain. Banerjee often says that the BJP is advertising tall claims about what it will do for the people of Bengal, but the party has failed to deliver on all fronts.