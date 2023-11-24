PS Group restores Nature Study Park

KOLKATA: PS Group has restored the Nature Study Park by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Loudon Street. The park’s revitalisation project was undertaken to enhance visitor experiences while preserving its natural charm.



The renovated park, which is open to the public, presents an outdoor library, constructed from recycled materials by iLead, an outdoor fitness zone, a children’s play area, floor games for toddlers like Hopscotch, viewing decks, reflexology courts, and trellis walkways.

Over 18,500 new plants have been planted to enhance the park’s lush greenery, ensuring a serene environment for visitors. The installation of 16 3.3 KMP hybrid SPV power plants guarantees that the park remains beautifully illuminated even after sunset.

Another feature of the park is the transformation of the deteriorating concrete waterfront into a nature-friendly wooden pile embankment. The newly-established soft pond edge has been adorned with a diverse range of littoral and sublittoral plant species.

“It has been a part of our vision to rejuvenate the city’s community spaces such that it enhances the quality of life for the city dwellers. The value additions brought about by PS Group to Nature Study Park are beneficial for the community and environment at large striving to build a vibrant and inclusive urban environment,” said Debashish Kumar, MMIC Park and Square, KMC.

“Through upcycling, recycling, and promoting a love for reading, we aim to create a zero-waste society while nurturing a sense of togetherness among our visitors, all while emphasizing the core focus on sustainability,” said Pradip Kumar Chopra, Chairman Emeritus at PS Group.