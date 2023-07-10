Proxy vote, violence: Trinamool lodges 450 complaints with SEC

Kolkata: At a time when the Opposition has been crying foul alleging violence on the part of the ruling party on the day of the Panchayat elections, the ccc Congress (TMC) has lodged nearly 450 complaints with the State Election Commission (SEC) accusing the Opposition of resorting to violence and proxy voting.



According to sources, in the Trinamool Congress, 10 of their workers died in connection with the violence on poll day, July 8.

“The Opposition tried to disturb the peaceful polling process as they know very well that people will vote for Trinamool Congress. In the Assembly elections in 2021, voting was held in eight phases and there was a huge deployment of Central forces, however, the people elected the Trinamool Congress candidates with a huge mandate.

There are more than 61,000 booths and even if we had filed 450 complaints, there is nothing to make a fuss about it,” TMC’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Ghosh added that the Opposition has unleashed pre-planned violence in some pockets knowing

full well that they will be defeated in the Panchayat elections.

He lambasted Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury who has been one of the most vocal for Central force deployment. “In the 2021 elections, Congress had allied with CPI(M) and contested in the elections and there was deployment of Central forces. However, they got zero (didn’t get a single seat) because the people voted for Trinamool Congress,“ he added.