Provocations made to fuel riots, please don’t fall into these traps, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned people against falling for provocations aimed at fueling communal riots and also reaffirmed that her government would ensure peace in the state.

Banerjee also assured that her government would stand with the residents, ensuring that no one could stir up tensions in the state. Speaking at an Eid prayers event on Red Road, Banerjee said: “Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don’t fall into these traps. The Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state.” Emphasising the importance of harmony and unity, she repeatedly urged people not to fall prey to provocations.

The Chief Minister while attending Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Red road slammed the BJP without taking its name.

“If they have problems with minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?” She also accused the BJP of indulging in “jumla politics” to divide people. She also reminded the gathering her commitment to secularism. She also reaffirmed that her government is committed to respect all religions and criticised the BJP’s “divisive” politics.

Referring to the attempt to disrupt her speech at Oxford University, Banerjee said that the Left and saffron party had joined hands to foment trouble in the foreign land. Infuriated Banerjee said: “I was asked if I am a Hindu. I said, I am a Hindu, I am a Muslim, I am a Sikh, I am an Indian. What can you do? They want to divide and rule, but we won’t let that happen. Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you.”

In a post on X, Banerjee later in the day said: “Today, I joined my brothers and sisters at Red Road in celebrating the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In moments like these, we are reminded of the simple yet profound truth that beyond all perceived differences, we stand as one.”

“Bengal has always been a land that embraces all, a land where humanity rises above division. And as long as I have the strength to stand, I will do everything in my power to ensure that no force of hate or discord takes root here. We remain united, not just in celebration but in spirit.

That is, and will always be, Bengal’s greatest strength. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr!” she further stated.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who also attended the ceremony on Red Road alongside Mamata also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the unity in the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Both leaders emphasised that the ruling Trinamool Congress would continue to fight attempts to sow division and promote communal politics in the state. “If they (BJP) come here and divide people along religious lines and disturb the peace, they would not be successful. They don’t know the power of soil in Bengal. Those who are trying to disrupt peace in Bengal, don’t fall into their trap. I had said the same thing last time too. They [BJP] had 18 seats last time, but the people of Bengal took away 6 seats from them,” Abhishek said. Later in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by her party national general secretary paid a visit to the residence of late Rizwanur Rahman at Tiljala Lane.