Provisional SET answer keys released

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has published the provisional answer keys for the State Eligibility Test (SET) and introduced a new online challenge management system for candidates to submit feedback.

The 26th SET, conducted on December 15, 2024, aimed at assessing eligibility for assistant professor positions in the state. Around 85-90 per cent of the 58,867 registered candidates participated in the exam across 33 subjects. The WBCSC aims to publish the final results by mid-February. As part of this process, the commission has made the SET question papers, provisional answer keys and jumbling formula available on its website. Candidates are advised to review these materials carefully and compare their responses with the published answers. They can submit their feedback to challenge the answer keys until midnight on January 6, 2025. Previously, candidates were required to send their feedback via email. This year, however, the WBCSC has introduced a more efficient system: the Online Challenge Management System. Through this platform, candidates can submit challenges using their registration number and date of birth. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 will be charged for each challenged question.

“This new system is far more structured and will allow us to easily track the outcome,” said a WBCSC official. “We will be able to track the number of challenges submitted by each candidate and monitor the subject-wise challenges.”