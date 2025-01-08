‘Provide 24-hr police security to Sandeshkhali sexual assault victim’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the state police to provide 24-hour protection to the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men in North 24-Parganas’ Sandeshkhali.

The bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the police to keep a sharp vigil at the locale and provide security to the petitioner at her residence comprising two constables, one of whom should be armed. The security arrangement will continue till the next date of hearing.

The state was directed to file a report on the status of the ongoing investigation. The petitioner alleged that even after the incident, the police did not arrest the accused who are roaming freely and are even threatening her with dire consequences. She was constrained to approach the police again over such allegations but no steps were taken to bring the accused to book.

According to the petitioner, she had participated in several protests against alleged land grabbing and sexual assault against women in Sandeshkhali by local goons. She was thereafter threatened and asked to withdraw her complaint. On refusing, she was allegedly subjected to such sexual assault.