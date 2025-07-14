‘Proud to be first govt school to host US Fulbright teachers’

Kolkata: Students of Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith For Girls (BJVG) in Behala had a memorable experience on Saturday as they hosted the 2025 US Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms (TGC) awardees.

“We are proud to be the first government or government-aided school in Bengal to host and partner with the USIEF-selected Fulbright TGC teachers. We have worked hard since February 2025 to bring this unique opportunity to our students,” said headmistress Sharmila Sengupta.

The visiting teachers received a traditional ‘tika’ welcome before being taken on a tour of the school. They observed formative examinations, visited science laboratories and the school library and saw the mid-day meal programme in progress.

They also joined a computer class, appreciated the students’ art and craft and interacted with teachers to learn about various school initiatives. A dance class with students turned out to be the highlight of the day, followed by an informal meeting with parents after school hours.

On Monday, Fulbright teachers Olivia, Amy and Kim will deliver a presentation for the students. In the second half, they will conduct a workshop for English teachers from 40 nearby schools, aimed at sharing teaching strategies and cross-cultural practices.

On Tuesday, the TGC teachers are scheduled to visit Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the state education department, along with a few other locations in the city.

They will return to BJVG on Wednesday to conduct classes in the first half, followed by a cultural farewell programme by the students.