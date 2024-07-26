Protests over worker’s death in Sevoke-Rangpo Rly proj

Darjeeling: Protests broke out in the Tunnel 9 area of the Sevoke-Rangpo Railway link area under the Kalimpong District over the death of a worker by a crusher machine. The deceased has been identified as 42 year old Rajen Chettri of Kirney.



“He was working on an ITDC Railway project and accidentally got into the beat roller of the crusher machine and died. The complaint of his wife Uma Devi has been received and necessary legal action is being taken. The body has been recovered and sent to Kalimpong District Hospital for post-mortem,” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

A fellow worker alleged that despite repeated complaints, the machine was malfunctioning and had not been repaired. The local residents alleging negligence on the part of the company demanded adequate compensation for Chettri’s family. The deceased is survived by three children and his wife.