Protests over expired PDS flour in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: A stir broke out in the Pandapara Kalibari area under Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station after allegations emerged that expired flour was distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS), triggering protests by beneficiaries and raising concerns over food safety.

According to consumers, flour packets distributed on January 7 from the ration shop run by dealer K L Das carried an expiry date of December 30, 2025. Many beneficiaries spotted the problem only after taking the packets home. By the following day, resentment spread among residents, leading to protests. Local resident Uttam Sarkar first raised objections at the ration shop on Wednesday after noticing the expired date. However, his protest allegedly went unheeded. Sarkar later cautioned other beneficiaries not to consume the flour. Another resident, Arghya Chakraborty, also alleged that expired flour had been supplied under the PDS system. When consumers collectively protested, the dealer allegedly insisted that the flour was safe to consume. On Thursday, affected beneficiaries returned to the ration shop and demanded an explanation. During the confrontation, Sagar Das, a relative of the dealer, arrived at the shop.

Upon opening a large sack, it was allegedly found that expired flour packets dated December 30, 2025, had been mixed with packets from the current January consignment. Sagar Das claimed that the packets were difficult to distinguish and said the expired flour supplied to consumers had been replaced. District Food Controller Dawa Wangel Lama confirmed that the matter is being taken seriously, stating: “An investigation into the incident has begun.”