Protests held over Kasba rape case; police warns against ‘communal spin’

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets on Saturday over the alleged rape of a first-year law student in Kasba. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police issued a strong warning against any attempt to give the incident a communal colour. In a post on social media, Kolkata Police stated, “Certain unscrupulous elements are deliberately attempting to give a communal colour to the unfortunate incident in Kasba. Such actions are misleading and aimed at disturbing public order. Stringent legal action will be taken against those spreading false narratives with malicious intent.” The police added that appropriate legal and investigative measures have been initiated and that the probe is progressing strictly in accordance with the law.

The alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old student inside a law college in South Kolkata has triggered widespread political unrest. On Friday, both BJP and Congress staged demonstrations outside Kasba Police Station, blocking roads and prompting police detentions. On Saturday, the BJP launched another protest march from Gariahat to Kasba. Anticipating possible unrest, a heavy police force was deployed at Gariahat junction, with barricades erected well in advance. As BJP leaders and supporters, led by state president Sukanta Majumdar, attempted to push through the barricades, clashes broke out. Several party workers, including Majumdar, were detained and taken away in prison vans, causing significant traffic disruptions during peak afternoon hours. Speaking to reporters before being detained, Majumdar said, “We came to protest peacefully. We didn’t come to vandalise anything. But the police blocked us.” He further criticised the state government, alleging that the ruling party was trying to suppress dissent. So far, police have arrested four individuals, including the three named in the FIR. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the case. Meanwhile, BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda has constituted a four-member fact-finding committee comprising former Union ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, along with MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.