Protests erupt over road encroachments in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Tensions escalated in the Dinbazar area on Friday afternoon as police intervened to clear street vendors encroaching on public roadways ahead of the Puja festivities. The situation turned chaotic when traders protested, resulting in damage to a police vehicle and multiple arrests.

For some time, local vendors have been operating their businesses by blocking the streets and occupying footpaths. Despite multiple attempts by the police and municipality to remove the encroachments, traders repeatedly returned to the same spots, setting up their shops on the sidewalks.

On Friday, authorities made another effort to clear the encroachments, sparking outrage among the vendors. As police began to dismantle some of the makeshift shops, the traders reacted by blocking the road and surrounding a police vehicle. In the ensuing confrontation, the police car was vandalised.

To restore order, police resorted to a mild lathicharge, resulting in the arrest of two traders amid the turmoil.

District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganapat addressed the incident, stating: “Despite repeated warnings, these traders continue to violate the law by occupying footpaths. Today’s actions included the vandalism of a police car, and two individuals have

been arrested.”