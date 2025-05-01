Protests erupt over irregularities in land patta distribution in Malda

Malda: Tensions flared in Harishchandrapur Block II as several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sit-in protest against Land Reforms officer Surajit Das. The protest, which continued through the night, took place at the office premises of the Land Reforms department and drew attention from both administrative officials and local residents.

Led by the Sabhapati, executive members and other representatives of the Harishchandrapur-II Panchayat Samiti, the demonstrators accused Das of widespread irregularities in the distribution of land pattas (land deeds). Among the allegations were claims that pattas were handed out in exchange for money, without transparency or proper consultation with local bodies. Protesters also alleged that a football field in the Daulatnagar area was allocated under patta in violation of rules and deserving beneficiaries were left out. The sit-in began late on Monday evening and escalated when it was confirmed that Surajit Das was present inside the office. The situation prompted the intervention of Police, led by IC Manojit Sarkar and Block Development Officer (BDO), Tapas Kumar Pal. Despite prolonged talks urging the TMC leaders to call off their protest, the group remained firm, demanding administrative accountability and transparency. The protest was eventually called off around 1 am after officials assured the demonstrators that a detailed administrative discussion would be held the following day with all stakeholders, including the Land Reforms Officer. The talks took place on Tuesday evening. Manirul Islam, representative of Panchayat Samiti President Rizia Sultana, stated: “We wanted pattas to be distributed fairly, but the officer acted independently and misled the Forest and Standing Committee on land for personal gains.” Fishery Executive Member Najibur added: “He included unauthorised names and harassed the poor. This protest is our protest against that injustice.”

Surajit Das dismissed all allegations as baseless, claiming: “I am being framed. All procedures were followed correctly in the patta distribution.”

BDO Tapas Kumar Pal confirmed after the meeting that the matter would be thoroughly investigated by the sub-divisional administration.