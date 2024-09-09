Protests erupt in Tufanganj over absence of elected representatives

COOCH BEHAR: In a dramatic demonstration of public discontent, residents of Chhit Bar Laukuthi in Tufanganj assembly constituency, Cooch Behar district, have put up “missing” posters featuring Tufanganj MLA Malti Rabha Roy and Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga. Both owe allegiance to the BJP. The protest highlights the perceived neglect of local issues by these elected officials.



On Sunday, villagers from Chhit Bar Laukuthi, an area increasingly threatened by river erosion, expressed frustration over the lack of visits from their elected representatives. Despite ongoing problems, including significant erosion of the Gangadhar riverbank, neither the MLA nor the MP has visited the village since taking office. The residents claim that the village, which is surrounded by rivers, is slowly being swallowed by the Gangadhar river, endangering the homes of over three thousand people.

According to locals, the erosion has worsened over the years, and they believe that the construction of a dam could mitigate the problem. “We are facing immense difficulties as our land continuously erodes into the river,” said village residents Fanindra Sutradhar and Shakina Bibi. “An 800-meter dam was constructed by the state government, but much of the area remains unprotected. Despite sending both our MLA and MP to Assembly and Parliament, we have not seen any action or support from them since their election. They could have used their own funds to address this issue, which is why we’ve put up

these posters.”

In response, BJP MLA Malti Rabha Ray stated: “The construction of a dam cannot be funded from our own resources. The posters are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress.” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy countered: “The issue extends beyond Tufanganj. BJP representatives in various regions have similarly failed to engage with their constituents or undertake development work post-election.”