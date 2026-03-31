Protests erupt in Kurseong after names deleted from voters’ list

Darjeeling: Protests erupted in Kurseong on Monday after thousands alleged that their names had been removed from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and came out on the streets. Demanding restoration of their voting rights, affected citizens marched towards the District Administration office.



The rally began from Kurseong Railway Station, with participants raising slogans and calling for immediate corrective measures. As the procession approached the SDO office, police intervened, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144, with the Model Code of Conduct in place, leading to a brief, tense situation.

Despite the restrictions, demonstrators continued their silent march, holding placards and raising slogans such as “We are not Rohingyas” and “Stop the conspiracy to turn hill people into a minority.”

Following the standoff, the ADM was called to the spot, where a memorandum was submitted by Anu Pradhan, president of the Kurseong Panchayat Samiti. “Assurances had earlier been given by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista that no names would be deleted, but the subsequent removals have raised serious concerns.

We demand clarification from the MP on the issue,” alleged Pradhan.

The rally later proceeded to a public hall in Naya Bazar, where Anit Thapa, president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), addressed the gathering.

Urging calm and restraint, Thapa said, “Elections will come and go, but first we must protect our voters. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes. We do not oppose the SIR but oppose the way it was implemented.”

He further assured that the matter would be pursued legally, from the High Court up to the Supreme Court if necessary, and announced that his legal team would take up the matter. Thapa also urged affected voters to file appeals through the designated online portal within the stipulated time.

During the programme, two coordination committees were formed to address the issue—one for gram panchayat areas led by S.P. Sharma, and another for Kurseong municipal areas under Dibas Chhetri.