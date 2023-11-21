Protests erupt in Kalchini after bizman, father attacked

Alipurduar: Local residents and businessmen in Kalchini Bazar area of Alipurduar district initiated protests, calling for a strike and blocking the state road to Alipurduar on Tuesday.

They demanded swift arrest of the criminals. To control the situation, police force from Kalchini Police Station promptly moved to the spot. After receiving assurances from the Kalchini police, locals withdrew the roadblock after 2 hours.

Sumit Goyel, Secretary, Kalchini Byabasayi Samiti , stated: “On Sunday evening, an intoxicated youth entered the shop of Vikas Sah, a tea seller in the Kalchini area, harboring a grudge against him. The young man assaulted Vikas and his father, Deeplal Sah, with a sharp weapon before fleeing. Currently, both Vikas and his father are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Residents and businessmen in

the area joined the protest on Tuesday, demanding the prompt arrest of those responsible for the incident.”