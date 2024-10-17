Protests erupt at Manikchak Rural Hosp after patient’s death

Malda: A violent protest erupted at Manikchak Rural Hospital on Wednesday morning after the death of 35-year-old Shafikul Islam, reportedly due to medical negligence. Relatives and community members attempted to storm the facility, expressing their outrage over what they allege was inadequate treatment leading to the patient’s demise.



Shafikul of Barovaeibagan Torabaritola area under Manikchak Police Station was admitted at the hospital early Wednesday with a fever. According to his family, despite their urgent pleas for proper care, they believe negligence and incorrect treatment contributed to his death. This tragic incident ignited protests in the local community, prompting a large group to gather outside the hospital in a show of anger and frustration.

The situation escalated quickly, with protesters demanding accountability from the medical staff, particularly targeting Dr Nirupam Roy, whom they accused of malpractice. The police were present to maintain order as tensions rose.

Dr Abhik Shankar Kumar, block medical officer of health (BMOH), stated: “An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death is underway. I urge the public to remain calm and assure them that the findings would be disclosed once the investigation is complete.”

On the other hand, a disturbing incident unfolded at Moulpur Rural Hospital in Old Malda block as a patient’s family reportedly assaulted on-duty doctors and healthcare staff. The incident began when a four-year-old child was admitted with fever. After a day of treatment and tests, doctors recommended transferring the child to Malda Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

The suggestion angered the child’s parents and relatives, leading to an outburst of verbal abuse and physical confrontation directed at the medical staff. Police arrived promptly at the scene to restore order but also faced harassment from the family. Dr Arindam Chaki, one of the assaulted doctors, expressed concern over the incident and announced plans to file a formal complaint with the police.

Jaydeep Majumdar, Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH), refrained from commenting on the matter.