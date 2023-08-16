Protests erupt as patient dies after fake doc’s treatment

: Protests erupted after a patient died undergoing treatment at a private clinic. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Duramari New Market area of Shalbari-1 Gram Panchayat, in Jalpaiguri. The deceased was Domasu Roy, aged 65.

Domasu’s family alleged that the doctor, Nandagopal Roy, is not able to furnish any documental evidence of his being an authorised medical practitioner. Following the incident, the Banarhat Police Station arrested Nandagopal and presented him before Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday, where he reportedly admitted that he was not a qualified doctor.

According to local sources, the family took Domasu Roy to the doctor after he experienced breathing difficulties. However, after receiving injections and saline, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Birpara State General Hospital, where the attending physician pronounced him dead. Rajkumar Roy, the deceased’s son-in-law, accused Nandagopal of being an unqualified doctor and called for appropriate punishment.

Reports indicate that Nandagopal Roy had been operating a clinic from his residence for 15 years. Below his house, there is also a pharmacy where patients receive treatment.

The Banarhat Police have stated that Nandagopal lacks the necessary medical certification. A suo moto case has been initiated against the doctor and the Jalpaiguri District Court has ordered to keep him in 14-day custody.