Protests erupt across Bengal over SIR process

Kolkata: A controversy over the submission of Form-7 applications during the ongoing SIR process escalated into a major row on Monday, with protests erupting across Bengal, triggering clashes and tension in several districts as TMC and BJP leaders traded barbs.

In Basanti in South 24-Parganas, protesters blocked a highway by burning tyres, alleging that minority communities were being “selectively targeted” with repeated SIR notices despite having already verified their documents.

Protesters also claimed that multiple summons for SIR hearings were disrupting daily livelihoods, particularly for daily wage earners.

Tension spread to Bongaon, where agitated locals allegedly snatched several Form-7 applications from BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania, accusing saffron party leaders of attempting to delete the names of legitimate voters. Similar tension was reported from Lalbag in Murshidabad, where BJP leaders had gone to the Sub-Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office to submit Form-7 applications. In Kalyani in Nadia district, protesters allegedly burnt several Form-7 forms, while BJP MLA Ambika Roy faced public outrage in the area. In Asansol, a scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers when the saffron party leadership attempted to submit Form-7 applications. Although police intervened to control the situation, tension persisted throughout the day.

In Bankura, protesters blocked the Khatra–Bankura state highway for several hours, alleging attempts by the BJP to delete the names of legitimate voters. Earlier on Sunday, protests against SIR hearings and the submission of Form-7 applications were reported from several parts of the state, with allegations that the Election Commission was harassing voters by issuing repeated hearing notices.

The Trinamool leadership has repeatedly alleged that despite opposing the SIR from the beginning, the Election Commission failed to address its concerns, resulting in widespread harassment of ordinary people. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the process as “unplanned, inhumane, hasty and whimsical” and has written to CEC Gyanesh Kumar seeking corrective measures in the interest of the public, which she claimed were not taken into account.