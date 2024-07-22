Protests break out after patient’s death

Raiganj: Shipra Paul (24), a housewife, died allegedly owing to negligence in treatment at the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district. After her death, the patient’s relatives along with locals launched an agitation in the medical college premises on Saturday night. A large police contingent arrived and controlled the situation.



It was reported that Shipra Paul was admitted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital on Saturday evening with high fever and breathing difficulties. The patient allegedly remained without treatment for more than two hours. When the doctor visited, she was found dead. Later, relatives of the deceased started an agitation against the hospital authorities.

Kamal Paul, the father of the deceased, said: “After the admission, the patient was kept without any treatment for more than two hours by the nurses. We requested them to provide her saline and oxygen but they did not pay heed. We also urged them to send the patient to the Critical Care Unit but to no avail. More than two hours had passed when the doctor arrived and declared the patient dead. She could have been saved if she were given timely treatment. We will lodge a complaint to the administration against the nursing staff and doctor for negligence.”

Rounak Ghosh, Assistant Superintendent of Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, said: “We have no report of negligence. We have not received any complaints from them yet. We will investigate the matter internally.”