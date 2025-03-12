Protests at Jogesh Chandra College over entry of outsiders

Kolkata: Tensions erupted at Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College on Wednesday as a group of students protested against the alleged entry of outsiders onto the campus. The situation escalated further when Holi celebrations turned unruly, triggering chaos.

The trouble began when Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mala Roy, who also serves as the president of the college’s governing body, arrived for a scheduled meeting.

A group of students surrounded her vehicle, demanding action against unauthorised individuals allegedly entering the premises. Addressing the media, Roy acknowledged the tensions between the law college and the co-located day college, stating that it was the responsibility of the police and administration to identify outsiders. Amid student protests, Roy left the campus under police protection.

Later, disorder broke out when a group of students from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Day College began celebrating Holi on campus.

According to sources, some students and outsiders forcibly applied colours to unwilling students and media personnel. Disturbing allegations also surfaced that certain individuals threw drainage water and water mixed with spices on law college students and journalists.

Day College Principal Pankaj Roy confirmed that there were no scheduled physical classes or official activities that day. “It has become a recurring issue that non-students enter our college. Those who came today were here only to create trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, controversy also erupted at Calcutta University’s Alipore campus, where a group of students allegedly played loud music during Holi celebrations despite ongoing exams.

Following complaints, vice-chancellor Shanta Dutta Dey directed officials to stop the use of loudspeakers until 5 pm. In a related development, Jadavpur University has issued strict guidelines for the upcoming Dolyatra celebrations on March 14.

The administration emphasised that participation must be voluntary and that no one should be forced to take part. It also warned that any harassment of outsiders or damage to vehicles would lead to strict action against violators.