Protestors march for justice braving inclement weather

Kolkata: Braving inclement weather, several protest rallies hit the city streets on Sunday demanding justice for the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



On Sunday nurses, retired Army personnel, alumni of different schools and junior doctors marched in the rain.

A rally was organised by former Army officials who are the alumni of the Purulia Sainik School from Jadavpur to Gariahat, demanding speedy justice in the rape and murder case. Another rally was organised by the alumni of

several schools in North and Central Kolkata.

About 30 schools reportedly participated in the rally. Alumni of schools such as Hare School, Hindu School, Mitra Institute also took part in this procession which started from the Esplanade area and concluded at Shyambazar.

A rally was organised by nurses to protest against the rape and murder and demanding safety at workplaces. The rally started in the afternoon from Karunamoyee. Later, junior doctors called for a rally, where common people in large numbers participated.

In the evening, multiple rallies were organised by several groups of local residents in Highland Park and Garia.

They also raised demands for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, West Bengal health secretary and other officials.

“We have been waiting for the last 36 days and still there is no assurance. When will we get justice for our sister?” one of the junior doctors said while addressing participants of

the march.

Rallies were also organised in several areas of Barrackpore Naihati and its adjacent areas as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday afternoon made a surprise visit to the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake and assured the doctors that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

Junior doctors are on a ‘cease work’ stir for the 36th day demanding justice for the woman medic who was allegedly raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical

College and Hospital.