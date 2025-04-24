Protestors allow SSC chairman to leave office after 40 hours

Kolkata: A section of protesting jobless teachers, who have laid siege to the state School Service Commission (SSC) headquarters here, on Wednesday morning allowed its chairman Siddhartha Majumdar to leave his office after 40 hours.

Majumdar is scheduled to appear before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday in connection with a hearing related to the presentation of OMR sheets of the 2016 SSC recruitment test. The agitators, who launched the demonstration at 2 pm on April 21, however, said their sit-in will continue.

Speaking to a news agency, Majumdar said he has returned home and will take rest for some time before attending the court proceedings as per schedule. One of the protesters belonging to the Deserving Teachers Forum said Majumdar was allowed to leave both because he had to be physically present at the court and also to give him some reprieve from confinement on health grounds. “Our sit-in will continue as usual... Majumdar will again be gheraoed once he returns to his office after the court proceedings,” he said.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday will hear a contempt petition against the state department of School Education, claiming that it has not uploaded OMR sheets of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staffers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment. Around 2,000 jobless teachers launched the indefinite sit-in before the SSC headquarters on April 21, the day the commission promised to upload the list of tainted and eligible candidates for the 2016 examinations but could not citing legal issues. A delegation of the teachers met the SSC chairman on Tuesday and held a discussion, which they termed “partially satisfactory”.

“We are partially satisfied with the list of 17,206 teachers of whom 15,403 are eligible as confirmed by SSC,” spokesperson of the Deserving Teachers Forum Chinmoy Mondal told reporters after the meeting.