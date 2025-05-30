Protesting teachers to take out rally today

Kolkata: A section of jobless teachers, who have been agitating before the state education headquarters for the past 22 days demanding they should not be forced to sit for fresh recruitment tests, on Thursday threatened to take out a ‘maha michil’ (giant rally) on May 30 to the state secretariat to press for their demands. The protestors, belonging to ‘Deserving Teachers Rights Forum’, urged the state government to “not play with the lives of eligible teachers”.

Forum spokesperson Chinmoy Mondal told reporters that “a big rally (maha michil)” will be taken out from Sealdah to Nabanna on Friday where thousands of teaching-non-teaching employees will walk in ‘semi-nude condition’ to demand that eligible jobless teaching-non teaching staff should not be forced to sit for recruitment test again and the state makes a plea that the review petition filed on its behalf be taken up for hearing at the Supreme Court at the earliest.”