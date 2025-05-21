Protesting teachers seek meets with Edu Min & CM

Kolkata: A day after state Education minister Bratya Basu asserted that his office had not received any formal communication from the protesting ‘untainted’ teachers outside Bikash Bhavan, the agitating group, Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (JSSAM), submitted letters seeking meetings with both the Education minister

and Chief Minister.

In the e-mail sent to Basu, JSSAM wrote: “Since April 12, no government official has met with us to discuss our concerns regarding the fresh examination notification or the review petition and legal proceedings.

The uncertainty surrounding our future is growing into desperation, which may have triggered the renewed agitation on May 15.”

In the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the group described their current state as “helpless” and expressed frustration over the lack of official engagement.