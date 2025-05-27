Protesting teachers refuse to appear for fresh exam, seek reinstatement

Kolkata: A meeting between six representatives of protesting teachers, left jobless following a recent Supreme Court verdict and senior officials of the state Education Department ended without any resolution on Monday. The teachers maintained their refusal to appear for any fresh recruitment exams.

The two-hour meeting between the teachers and Education secretary Binod Kumar at Bikash Bhavan followed a formal request from the teachers earlier that day, outlining their concerns and agenda. However, the absence of Education minister Bratya Basu left the protesting teachers—under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha—disappointed.

“We had hoped to meet the Education minister directly. Many of our pressing questions remain unanswered,” said Habibullah, a protest leader. He added that they reiterated their demand for a direct meeting with either the minister or the Chief Minister, as only they could address certain concerns. Brindaban Ghosh, another protest leader, said that while officials assured them of a strong legal draft for the review petition, they could not give any assurance regarding whether the Supreme Court would accept it. “They told us the state has limited control over whether the review is admitted, as that depends on court procedures,” Ghosh said.

The possibility of a fresh recruitment notification by WBSSC, as per the Supreme Court directive, was another major concern. The protesting teachers insisted they would not appear for fresh exams. “We were selected on merit. Our physical and mental state does not allow us to go through the process again,” said Ghosh. “We have urged the government to find a way to reinstate us without fresh exams,” he said. Protest leaders also announced plans to shift their agitation to Delhi.

“Our fight will no longer be limited to West Bengal. The Supreme Court’s verdict has failed to uphold justice. We will take this matter to the national stage,” said Habibullah. Meanwhile, another group, the West Bengal Untainted Teachers Association, met the Education secretary later in the day. Mrinmoy Mondal, president of the association, expressed cautious optimism about the review petition but, like the other group, rejected fresh recruitment exams.

Though not planning street protests currently, they intend to continue their legal battle.