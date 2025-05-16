‘Protesting teachers lock in about 600 staff, cops ensure safe release...’

Kolkata: Around 600 state government employees at Bikash Bhavan were not allowed to leave the premises for over five hours after office hours on Thursday night, as protesting teachers blocked the exits.

The police later intervened, using mild force to disperse the protesters and ensure the safe release of the employees from the Salt Lake office complex. About 19 cops were injured in the process.

On Friday, Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar and ADG, Law and Order, Jawed Shamim alleged that the teachers had not only compelled the employees to wait for long hours but also had attacked the cops.

According to the two top cops of the state police, the allegation of a massive lathi charge was not true. The cops present in Bikash Bhavan showed extreme patience even after the protesters broke the main gate of the Bikash Bhavan. During a press conference, Sarkar said that the terminated teachers had been demonstrating peacefully for the last 10 days while police cooperated with them by not taking any action against them.

On Thursday, about 2,500 protestors attempted to break the barricade. Despite repeated requests by the cops, the protestors broke the barricade and the main gate. Once inside the Bikash Bhavan premises, they started demonstrating.

“In some media reports, it was claimed that the police were helpless and took no action even after the gate was broken, however, the police chose not to act out of respect for the sentiments of the protesting teachers,” said Sarkar.

“If the police had intended to use force, they could have done so when the gate was first breached. Instead, they spent seven hours trying to peacefully convince the protesters,” he added.

“When office hours ended around 5:30 pm, the protesters refused to let employees leave Bikash Bhavan,” he said.

“We received multiple calls requesting police assistance, as several elderly individuals, a pregnant woman, and others with health issues were trapped inside. Despite making repeated announcements through the public address system, a section of the protesters attacked both the police and employees attempting to exit. While facilitating the safe passage of staff, we were compelled to use mild force,” the officer stated.

Sarkar criticised some media outlets for inaccurately reporting that no protocols were followed, despite confirmation that they were. He also mentioned that 19 police officers were injured.

“We are identifying those who have assaulted cops, involved in vandalism and instigated. Legal action will be taken against them.”

Apart from Sarkar, Shamim mentioned that those who were stuck inside Bikash Bhavan, have the democratic rights to return home after working all day. “Not all the employees have cars. They travel in buses, trains. They had come to attend the office. There was a pregnant woman there. Some have ill parents at home, or their children,” said Shamim. ADG Law and Order also claimed that no rampant lathi charge was done. He also informed that a suo motu case was registered about the activities of the protesters since afternoon. He again mentioned that the purpose of the action on Thursday night is to arrange passage for the employees to get out of Bikash Bhavan. Meanwhile on Friday, the main gate was repaired and soldered shut to prevent further disruption, allowing only authorised staff through a smaller side entrance after verifying identity cards.

To avoid a repeat of Thursday’s chaos, officials announced an early closure of the government office on Friday, instructing all employees to leave by 3 pm.