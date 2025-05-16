Protesting teachers break gate, clash with police

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out on Thursday between police and a group of teachers who had lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, as they staged a protest outside the West Bengal Education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, in Salt Lake.

Till the filing of this report, police were seen trying to disperse the protestors. A few protesters, including cops, were injured in the scuffle.

The situation in front of Bikash Bhavan became heated since Thursday morning after teachers reached the main gate.

Despite the gate being locked from the inside, the protestors attempted to break it open. However, no police officers stopped them. After a short time, the gate was broken by the agitators. In addition to the main gate, the other two exits were also blocked. The police managed to halt the protestors in front of the entrance to the main building, leading to agitation among the teachers who were blocking the entrance.

Situation worsened when Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Chairman, Sabyasachi Dutta allegedly got involved in a scuffle with the protestors while he was passing through the area. It is alleged that Dutta’s followers assaulted the protestors. When Dutta was asked, he said that the protestors blocked his car which he will not tolerate in his ward. In the evening, the protestors refused to let employees of the various offices in Bikash Bhavan leave for home.

Despite efforts, the police were unable to clear the premises. Around 8 pm, police were reportedly forced to resort to a lathi charge. As it began, protestors alleged that some among them were assaulted. Soon, the area in and around Bikash Bhavan turned into a virtual battlefield.

Police initially managed to partially clear the premises, but protestors attempted to re-enter Bikash Bhavan.

The teachers claimed that many were seriously injured during the lathi charge, although no official statement from the police had been released as of the latest reports.

“We will not sit for a fresh exam. Our demand is clear — our jobs must be restored. We will not leave until the Chief Minister herself speaks to us,” said one of the protestors.

Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said: “Police are doing its job. The higher ups will give a statement.” Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “We have dissented with the Supreme Court judgement invalidating the appointments.

The state government is taking all legal measures to ensure people get back their jobs. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given her word. At such a juncture, it is prudent not to indulge in any activity that can hamper the entire legal process. One should not act with political motivations.”

Commenting on allegations that the men accompanying TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta attacked the teachers and the media, Kunal said that it is obvious that in such a situation the normal course of action for the supporters of a political representative, against whom the crowd is raising slogans, is to bring the person out of that situation.