Protesting doctors raise ‘Go Back’ slogans against BJP leader

Kolkata: The BJP leader Agnimitra Pal on Wednesday was subjected to “Go Back” slogans by junior doctors protesting outside the



Swasthya Bhavan.

The protest by junior doctors outside Swasthya Bhavan has been continuing since Tuesday over several demands which they have placed before the state government. However, the BJP leader Agnimitra Pal reached the spot on Wednesday and subsequently witnessed resistance from the junior doctors. The doctors were of the opinion that their protest is apolitical and they will not allow any politicians to add political colour to their protest movement. They also said their protest is against the state government and not against any political party.

Pal told the media that she did not come to take part in the protests but was passing from there as she was scheduled to attend a press conference in a nearby place.

She said that due to the protest, she parked her car elsewhere since both sides of the road were closed. Hence, she decided to walk to the venue. According to her, as she had to pass through the protest spot, the protestors misunderstood that she had come to join them in their protest.

She said she completely supports the movement of the doctors but has no intention to add political colour to this protest. “No matter whatever misconception they have, I will always support their cause,”

she said.

The junior doctors have placed many demands and now have decided to go meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

for a dialogue.

On Tuesday, the chief minister waited to meet a delegation of junior doctors but they did not go to the

state secretariat.

On Wednesday, they expressed willingness to meet the Chief Minister for a dialogue and placed their

set of demands.