Protesting docs to move High Court for extension

Kolkata: The doctors participating in the sit-in demonstration at the Dorina Crossing demanding justice for the PGT doctor of the RG Kar and protesting against the alleged negligence of the CBI are likely to move Calcutta High Court again seeking the extension of the period for their protest.

According to sources, on December 20, at the hearing of the appeal of the doctors’ organisation seeking permission for a sit-in demonstration at the Dorina Crossing was granted by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. Despite the doctors starting their demonstration on December 20, the state challenged the Single Bench order, state moved to the Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

The state’s contention was that such demonstrations during the festive season would cause traffic snarls in the busy area and inconvenience revellers.

However, the doctors’ counsel countered the assertion, stating that the protests at Dorina Crossing for the past three days did not cause any traffic bottleneck or inconvenience the public. Later the Division Bench rejected the state’s petition and the doctors were allowed to continue their demonstration till December 26. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the protesting doctors sent a letter to the police seeking permission for the extension of the demonstration period which was reportedly turned down by the Kolkata Police.

After the rejection, the doctors reportedly claimed that they would move the High Court again seeking extension.