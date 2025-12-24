Protesting BLOs clash with cops, several detained

Kolkata: Scenes of unrest unfolded for the second consecutive day outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) as members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee clashed with police on Tuesday, alleging administrative lapses and unresolved grievances.

During the demonstration, protesters suddenly attempted to break through police barricades in a bid to reach the CEO’s office, prompting intervention by security personnel.

When police tried to stop them, a scuffle broke out, with several protesters seen climbing the barricades in defiance of directions from on-duty personnel. Police, however, managed to prevent the protesters from reaching the CEO’s office and detained several of them.

Meanwhile, a case was registered on Tuesday at Hare Street police station under several non-bailable sections against the protesters, including charges of vandalising government property, obstructing government employees from discharging their duties, and other allegations linked to Monday’s incident.

On Monday, the agitation by the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee turned tense after a section of protesters attempted to breach police barricades erected around the CEO office. The situation escalated when a woman protester allegedly tried to jump over the barricade to enter the premises, prompting police to restrain and detain her.