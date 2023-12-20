Protesters launch Railway blockade

On Wednesday, local residents blocked the Railway at Nandanpur Kera Para halt station in Jalpaiguri’s Mandalghat Gram Panchayat (GP), demanding the resumption of train stoppages. The blockade of NJP-Haldibari local trains was ongoing in phases since morning.

On the NJP to Haldibari route, the Haldibari passenger train has a total of 10 stoppages, one of which was Nandanpur Kera Para Halt. Local residents claim that in 2009, local passenger trains stopped at this station.

In March 2020, train services were suspended due to the Covid lockdown. After the lockdown was relaxed, the Railway authorities started running special trains on this route, resulting in the removal of stoppages at some stations. However, locals complain that despite the resumption of local trains on this route, stoppages are not being provided at this station.

Shukhdeb Sarkar, a local resident, said: “Vegetable traders used to deliver raw vegetables to markets in various areas, including Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Belakoba, through this train. Moreover, school and college students also relied on it. Not only the Mandalghat Gram Panchayat but also residents of the neighbouring Kharija Berubari-I and Nandanpur Boalmari GP areas were dependent on this station and they are now facing difficulties.” Sujan Sarkar added: “The distance from our station to Jalpaiguri by train is 17 km, whereas it is 21 kilometers by road. This results in extra time and higher fares for travel to the district headquarters, causing hardships for the local residents.”

On Wednesday, not only Nandanpur, but also the residents from Kharija Berubari-I and Nandanpur Boalmari GP were seen joining the rail blockade with banner posters. They blocked the 7:30 am local train to NJP, and the 11:00 local train coming from NJP in the morning.

Moreover, they were observed blocking the local train coming from Haldibari again at 12 noon. Despite the three-phase, they later lifted the blockade on the assurance of the RPF.