Protesters in Cooch Behar demand justice for rape and murder victim

Cooch Behar: Students from the school of which a minor student had been kidnapped and raped and later killed, staged a blockade on a major throughfare in Cooch Behar district, in protest. Five persons, including the prime accused, have already been arrested.



The protesting students blocked the road, demanding exemplary punishment for those responsible for the rape and death of the minor. The students’ protest resulted in a traffic standstill on the state highway to Natabari via Kaljani. After the police of Pundibari police station arrived at the scene and provided assurance, the students ended their two-hour-long blockade and dispersed.

The BJP Mahila Morcha and BJP Yuva Morcha organised a protest outside the SP office on Thursday, demanding the hanging of the culprits involved in the rape and murder of the 14-year-old minor.

The protest began with a procession. Attempting to enter the SP office, the protesters tried to break the barricade. The police, including the CAPF, intervened and prevented their entry. In response, the protesters staged a sit-in protest that lasted for about an hour.

Eventually, they withdrew their protest.