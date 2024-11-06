Protest over housing scheme exclusion: Tea garden workers block nat’l highway

Jalpaiguri: Hundreds of workers from the Karla Valley Tea Estate, under the jurisdiction of Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, staged a road blockade on Tuesday, halting traffic on National Highway (NH)-31 in the Assam More area. Their protest, organised by the Tea

Garden Labour Union, disrupted bus and ambulance services, cutting off road connectivity between Jalpaiguri, Siliguri and other parts of eastern India, leading to extensive queues of buses and goods trucks on the highway.

The workers voiced their frustration over being excluded from government housing schemes, specifically under the Awas Yojana. Kajal Laik, a protesting worker, questioned the state government’s stance, saying: “We want to know why we are being denied the housing scheme; this is why we have blocked the road.” Another protester shared similar sentiments, explaining: “We are living under makeshift plastic shelters, yet our names are not on the housing scheme list.”

Supporting the workers, CITU leader Subhashis Sarkar commented on the inadequate living conditions in the Karla Valley Tea Estate. “We previously protested at the BDO office with this demand and warned of a larger movement. The current situation for 250 workers’ families in Karla Valley is dire — they are forced to live under tin and plastic shades. Yet, the state government has only approved housing for 33 workers in this tea garden,” Sarkar stated.

The blockade lasted two hours, during which the protest significantly impacted traffic and daily commutes. The workers lifted the blockade after receiving assurances from the Jalpaiguri Sadar BDO, though they warned of more extensive protests if their demands remained unmet.