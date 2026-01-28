Protest outside PWD office as traders oppose ‘proposed eviction’ in Raiganj

RAIGANJ: Traders on Tuesday morning staged a protest outside the office of the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Raiganj, opposing the alleged decision to evict roadside shopkeepers without rehabilitation near Asha Talkies More on NS Road in North Dinajpur district.



The agitating traders claimed that the PWD had initiated steps to remove nearly 20 roadside shops for a beautification project without providing any alternative arrangement for their livelihood. Different trade unions came out in support of the traders. Former councilor of Ward No. 3 of Raiganj Municipality, Priyatosh Mukherjee, said: “A work order had been issued for construction beside NS Road, which would lead to the removal of several shops. We are not against development, but as per state government directives, traders should not be evicted without proper rehabilitation. We demanded that the Executive Engineer withdraw the work order until alternative arrangements are ensured.”

One of the traders, Tinku Das, who runs a small tea stall, expressed concern over his family’s survival and said: “If my shop is removed without rehabilitation, my family will starve.”

Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads), Jayanta Chakraborty, clarified that the work order was issued for beautification of a specific stretch of roadside under the Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa scheme with an

estimated cost of Rs 5.5 lakh and said: “The traders met me and placed their grievances. We will take necessary measures in accordance with legal provisions.”