Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale on Tuesday slammed the agitating junior doctors for refusing to meet the Bengal Chief Minister.



He said that the majority of the junior doctors are bullied by the BJP to not join work.

In his post on X, Gokhale said: “The doctors claiming to represent RG Kar junior doctors refused CM @MamataOfficial’s invitation to meet her for a discussion. Why? Just because the govt official writing the email addressed it as “Dear sirs”.

He further stated: “It’s clear - the protest has been hijacked by certain BJP cadres amongst the doctors. They even defied the SC’s order to resume work by 5pm today. Majority of actual junior doctors are being bullied by these BJP elements to not rejoin work. A legitimate protest would seek dialogue & put forth some demands.”

“This “protest” is now a pure & clear BJP-driven agenda which has no interest in justice and nor do they care for the welfare of doctors,” added Gokhale.

The agitating junior doctors, however, said that they felt insulted over the manner they were communicated via e-mail by the Health secretary NS Nigam.

They also stated that they were open to a discussion with the Chief Minister but the approach should be coming from Nabanna’s end.