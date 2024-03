Protest in Sandeshkhali village over ‘theft of construction material’

A village in Sandeshkhali block II witnessed protests on Wednesday over allegations of theft of construction materials against the village head in collusion

with a contractor.

The villagers gheraoed the village chief and the contractor alleging that they were stealing the materials like bricks meant for a development project, sources said. A police team pacified the protesters and brought the situation under control at Durga Mandap village, an official said. Several villages in Sandeshkhali block II witnessed continued protests over alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing, but the Durga Mandap area had been relatively peaceful then.