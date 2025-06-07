Protest erupts over minor’s rape in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Locals staged a protest outside Malbazar Police Station on Friday morning, demanding strict action in the alleged rape of a minor girl at a tea garden under Mal Police Station. The demonstration was led by tribal leader Rajesh Lakra, Ashok Chik Baraik, head of Rangamati Gram Panchayat and others. The protest march began from Rangamati Tea Garden, with workers walking nearly five kilometres to the police station, shouting slogans like “we want justice.” Bablu Majhi from the Adivasi Vikas Parishad also joined the protest.

The accused, Suraj Thakuri, a middle-aged man, was arrested on June 4 after the victim’s family lodged a complaint. He has been charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act of the BNS. Protesters alleged that police deliberately avoided applying the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, despite the victim being from a tribal community. Women tea garden workers also joined in, demanding its inclusion. Minister Bulu Chik Baraik arrived at the spot and, along with SDPO Roshan Pradip Deshmukh and OC Soumyajit Mallik, held discussions with community leaders and protesters. Following police assurance that a request would be submitted to the court to include the Atrocity Act, the protest was called off after 2 hours. OC Mallik stated, “A request will be made to the court to add the Atrocity Act, as demanded.”