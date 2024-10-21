Protest erupts over death of nurse

Siliguri: Tensions ran high in Milanpally, Siliguri on Saturday as residents protested the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of 25-year-old nurse Archana Thapa, whose body was recovered hanging from the shower pipe in her apartment. Locals have raised allegations of illegal activities taking place in the building, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Thapa, originally from Darjeeling, had been residing in the apartment for several years while working at a nursing home in Khalpara. Residents claim the building has been operating as a nursing hostel. Outsiders frequented the apartment, especially during the night. This led to suspicions about the nature of activities occurring within the apartment complex.

The alarming discovery was made in the wee hours of Saturday after neighbours noticed unusual activity and an ambulance arriving at the scene. They surrounded the building and informed police.

On Saturday morning, Thapa’s parents arrived at Siliguri District Hospital to retrieve their daughter’s body. Her mother, Meena Thapa, vehemently protested stating: “This is not suicide. Somebody killed her.”

Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police stated: “We have not yet received any formal complaint from the deceased’s family. An unnatural death case has been registered and probe is on.”