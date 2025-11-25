Protest erupts in Dabgram-Fulbari over ‘unethical eviction by Rlys’

Siliguri: Members of the All India Matua Namasudra and Udbastu Development Cell took to the streets on Monday to protest against the Railway authorities’ decision to evict residents from the Ramnagar Mazdoor Colony area in Banshbari under the Dabgram–Fulbari Assembly Constituency. Alleging unethical eviction by the Railways, the organisation demanded proper rehabilitation before any displacement.

Recently, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) issued notices to residents of the Ramnagar

Mazdoor Colony and surrounding areas, directing them to vacate the land. Locals claim they have been living there for several decades and that the sudden eviction order has pushed them into uncertainty.

Their primary demand is rehabilitation before eviction.

To press these demands, the All India Matua Namasudra and Udbastu Development Cell organised a massive rally where hundreds of Matua community people and locals participated. The protest march began from the affected area and concluded at the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) office of the Northeast Frontier Railway in New Jalpaiguri (NJP).

The rally was led by Ranjit Sarkar, the State President of the cell and Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri. After demonstrating

in front of the office, a delegation held a meeting with Railway officials.

Following the meeting, state president Ranjit Sarkar said: “A five-member delegation will sit for another round of discussions with railway representatives on Tuesday. The Railway authorities have assured that the matter will be reported to the higher officials.” However, the organisation warned of a larger movement if rehabilitation is not guaranteed before eviction.

This is not the first time such a situation has unfolded.