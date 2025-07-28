Protest erupts during BJP MP’s visit to erosion-hit areas in Malda

Malda: Villagers from erosion-ravaged areas of Malda’s Ratua-I block erupted in protest on Sunday during the visit of BJP MP from North Malda, Khagen Murmu. The demonstration took place in the Mahanandatola region, where angry residents, grappling with relentless riverbank erosion, surrounded the MP and shouted “go back” slogans, demanding immediate and permanent solutions.

The villages of Bilaimari and Mahanandatola, along with areas like Paschim Ratanpur, Kantatola, Srikantatola, Muliramtola and Jitutola, have been facing aggressive encroachment by the Ganga, Fulhar and Kosi rivers for years. The erosion has wiped out thousands of bighas of cultivable land and left many families homeless. Locals claim the situation has worsened this year, with growing fears of further displacement.

“We have no choice but to stage agitation,” said Uday Mandal, a resident.

“There’s less than a 50-meter stretch left before Ganga and Fulhar meet. Kantatola and Srikantatola have already been devoured. We demand boulders and embankments immediately to prevent further destruction.”

MP Khagen Murmu, who visited the area to assess the damage, was forced to leave as tensions escalated. Later, he told the press: “Their anger is justified. They are losing homes and land every day. The state government has failed to send a proper DPR to the Centre. Without it, no funds can be sanctioned. The delay is entirely due to the state’s negligence.”

However, Ratua MLA Samar Mukherjee of the Trinamool Congress fired back, blaming the Centre. “The people’s anger shows they now regret electing a BJP MP who has failed to act. The Centre has done nothing to curb the crisis despite repeated pleas,” he said.

As erosion continues to threaten lives and livelihoods, villagers are growing increasingly impatient with political blame games and are demanding immediate, united action.