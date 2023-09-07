Protest at Alipurduar school demanding teacher’s transfer

Alipurduar: Parents joined a protest by locking Lebubagan Primary School in Alipurduar demanding the transfer of a school teacher. The incident occurred at Lebubagan Primary School in Alipurduar, where parents prevented the teacher’s entry, causing an extended closure of the school.



According to the parents, a teacher named Anamika Sarkar had a history of misbehaviour with students, fellow teachers, and members of the Self-Help -Group at the school. She had even filed a molestation complaint against another teacher at the Alipurduar Police Station.

In response to this, parents, along with the school’s teachers, rallied for the teacher’s transfer. When the teacher arrived at the school, the parents refused to allow her entry and locked the school gate.The school’s headmaster, Arup Baran Dutta, expressed his concerns, stating: “That teacher is tarnishing the school’s reputation. She filed a false complaint at the police station, causing fear among us. Serious consequences could follow. If she remains at this school, none of us can continue here.”

Later, the accused teacher returned to the school and declared: “I will no longer come to this school. I will take legal action against the teacher pressuring my transfer and go to court.

Other teachers have expressed their dislike for me, and they feel insecure. I won’t attend this school anymore, but I will take legal action.”

Following her statement, regular classes resumed at the school after a two-hour delay.