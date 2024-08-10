Protest against Raiganj Univ V-C begins

Raiganj: Protesting the suspension on Tapan Kumar Nag, senior assistant of Computer Info System department, the members of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti started a sit in demonstration (dharna) and agitation in the campus of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district for an indefinite period since Friday. The agitation will continue until the vice-chancellor (V-C) withdraws the suspension order on him.

The V-C of Raiganj University had issued a suspension order against Nag on August 6 allegedly for ‘anti-university activities’. He is also the secretary of North Dinajpur unit of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti. Reportedly, on several occasions he allegedly made derogatory comments against university authorities and some teachers. An investigation committee constituted by the university authorities has started an investigation on the charges. Bijoy Das, president of Raiganj Town unit of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti, said: “The V-C has turned his chamber into a BJP party office. Recently, 10 TMC members were sacked from contractual jobs of security personnel of the university. We found the influence of V-C behind the decision. Our leader Tapan Kumar Nag previously protested against the V-C’s activities.

The V-C brought some false charges against him and suspended him. We demand that the V-C withdraw this unethical suspension of Tapan Nag immediately. Our agitation will continue till the suspension is rolled back. If he does not, we will step up the agitation.”

Dipak Kumar Roy, V-C of Raiganj University, could not be contacted for comments.