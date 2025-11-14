Protecting consumers: State steps up fight against illicit trade, calls for collective action

Kolkata: State Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra on Thursday urged for tighter coordination among enforcement agencies, industry bodies and civil society to protect consumers and safeguard legitimate businesses.

Speaking at a FICCI CASCADE seminar on “Strengthening Security: Strategies to Combat Counterfeiting and Smuggling”, Mitra said illicit trade exposes consumers to unsafe products and weakens the market ecosystem. “Protecting consumer rights requires a united effort from government agencies, industry and the community. Awareness and vigilance are our strongest tools,” he said. The minister noted that the state is increasingly using technology and intelligence-based surveillance to track illicit activities, particularly along border and coastal areas.

Special Secretary of the Consumer Affairs department Trithankar Halder and senior industry representatives also attended the programme. Mitra commended FICCI CASCADE for driving consumer awareness and fostering collaboration across sectors.

Industry leaders and enforcement officials highlighted the economic and security challenges posed by counterfeit and smuggled goods. Sonali Ghosal, Co-Chair of FICCI West Bengal State Council, said illicit trade undermines manufacturing ecosystems and diverts benefits meant for legitimate stakeholders. Former CBIC chairman and FICCI CASCADE advisor PC Jha warned that revenue leakages weaken the formal economy and called for stronger compliance and GST mechanisms.

DRI Kolkata additional director general K. Ramakrishnan said intelligence-driven enforcement remains central to protecting India’s economic security, while Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) Vidit Raj Bhundesh stressed improved intelligence-sharing and inter-agency coordination.

FICCI CASCADE also held a capacity-building programme for police officers on November 12 to strengthen investigative skills and enforcement responses. Addressing the session, Kolkata DCP Amit Verma said counterfeiting and smuggling “endanger the very fabric of our society” and praised the initiative for promoting

joint strategies.

A FICCI CASCADE report estimated the illicit market across five key sectors—FMCG packaged goods, personal and household care, alcohol, tobacco and textiles and apparel—at about Rs 7.97 lakh crore, with textiles and apparel alone accounting for over half of the total.