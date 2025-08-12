Prostitution racket busted in shopping mall, two held

Siliguri: The Detective Department (DD) of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has busted another alleged prostitution racket in a well-known shopping mall in Matigara, arresting two people.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar Mahato of Champasari, Siliguri and Akriti Gurung of Darjeeling. On Sunday night, acting on a tip-off, officers raided the mall and caught the suspects red-handed.

According to police sources, the illicit operation was running in the mall under the cover of a spa for a long time. The incident bears similarities to a May raid at another shop in the same mall, where a shop owner and a customer were arrested on similar charges.

Both accused have been handed over to Matigara police who produced them at the Siliguri Subdivisional Court on Monday. Further investigation is going on.