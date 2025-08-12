MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Prostitution racket busted in shopping mall, two held
Bengal

Prostitution racket busted in shopping mall, two held

BY Team MP12 Aug 2025 12:01 AM IST

Siliguri: The Detective Department (DD) of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has busted another alleged prostitution racket in a well-known shopping mall in Matigara, arresting two people.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar Mahato of Champasari, Siliguri and Akriti Gurung of Darjeeling. On Sunday night, acting on a tip-off, officers raided the mall and caught the suspects red-handed.

According to police sources, the illicit operation was running in the mall under the cover of a spa for a long time. The incident bears similarities to a May raid at another shop in the same mall, where a shop owner and a customer were arrested on similar charges.

Both accused have been handed over to Matigara police who produced them at the Siliguri Subdivisional Court on Monday. Further investigation is going on.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X