Prosenjit clarifies stand on Dev’s 72-hr ban removal deadline

KOLKATA: Following the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who drowned while shooting at Talsari beach on March 29, the West Bengal Artists’ Forum has been holding regular meetings on safety and ‘ban culture’ in Tollywood. At a recent Technicians’ Studio meeting, Dev said several banned artists would return to work within 72 hours, adding that Prosenjit Chatterjee would speak to them and update all. Dev later amplified the issue on social media, publicly challenging Prosenjit, and also cast Anirban Bhattacharya in his film Desu 7.

On Sunday, Prosenjit, who attended another meeting at the Technicians’ Studio, denied committing to any deadline and said neither he nor the Artists’ Forum could decide within 72 hours. He clarified that he had only suggested postponing the ban discussion during the earlier meeting on Rahul’s death.

He expressed disappointment that Dev went public without consulting him, though he praised Anirban’s casting, stressing that rules must be followed.