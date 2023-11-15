Prosenjit Chatterjee to head 29th KIFF reception committee

KOLKATA: Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has become the chairman of the reception committee of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).



Director Raj Chakraborty remains the chairman of KIFF.

“I’m very happy. KIFF is close to my heart. Raj has been doing good work for the last few years. KIFF committee has senior members like Goutam Ghose, Aroop Biswas and others. We will make a good team and do our best,” said Prosenjit.

The film festival will be held from December 5 to 12, 2023.

The inauguration is set to be a star-studded affair, with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt expected to grace the event.

Last year, when icons like Big B, SRK, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji were part of the 28th KIFF, Prosenjit expressed gratitude to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for orchestrating a grand event each year. “Cinelovers eagerly await this time of the year to watch the best of cinema,” he said.

KIFF is paying tribute to the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen and iconic actor Dev Anand this year. Anjan Dutt’s film ‘Chalchitra Ekhon,’ a personal tribute to Mrinal Sen, will be featured in the International Competition: Innovation in Moving Images section, making it the only Bengali film in this category.