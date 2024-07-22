Prosenjit Chatterjee to be co-chairman of 30th KIFF

KOLKATA: The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will see some major administrative changes. After Raj Chakraborty stepped down as chairperson, Goutam Ghose is being considered for the role of chairman. Meanwhile, sources say that Prosenjit Chatterjee might take on the position of co-chairman.

In 2023, the ‘Praktan’ actor served as the chairman of the reception committee for the 29th KIFF. This year, he is expected to be the co-chairman of the festival, which will commence on December 4. Meanwhile, Raj will also be there as a member of the 30th KIFF committee. Recently, Raj told Millennium Post that he had requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to relieve him of his duties for the upcoming 30th KIFF, a request which has now been granted. “Last year, I had also expressed my desire to step down as the KIFF chairman, but Didi asked me to continue. This time, she has kindly agreed to my request. There are many capable individuals who can take forward the festival and make it a grand success. It’s time for others to take the festival forward,” said the ‘Parineeta’ director.

A meeting of the KIFF committee will be held on August 7, 2024 to discuss the proceedings of the 30th KIFF.