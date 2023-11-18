‘Proposed Gita Path session a politically motivated move’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that the concept of the Gita Path (reading of Bhagavad Gita) session being organised in Bengali with a chorus of voices of lakhs of people at Brigade Parade Ground is politically motivated.



Lashing out at the BJP, he said that those who fail to bring development, resort to the politics of religion.

Ghosh has trained his guns at the BJP after its MP Sukanta Majumder went to New Delhi and invited Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the religious congregation for a Bhagavad Gita reading session.

Prime Minister Modi has reportedly given his consent to take part in the Gita Path celebration scheduled to take place in the city on December 24.

The BJP state president Majumder going to Delhi to meet the PM is considered by many political observers as a political motivation ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

BJP that suffered a setback in the last Panchayat elections is in a desperate move to strengthen its organization ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting sharply to the concept, Ghosh said those who fail to bring development always tend to indulge in the politics of religion. “Nobody has given the BJP the responsibility of chanting Gita. We all chant Gita as well. The attempt to do politics using the Gita reading session will turn futile. Those who are unable to ensure the basic needs of people like food and clothes are now organizing Gita path celebration,” Ghosh said attacking the BJP.