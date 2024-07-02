Proposal to split Nandigram PS into 3 police stns sent

Kolkata: The state Home department has proposed bifurcation of Nandigram Police Station in East Midnapore into three police stations and two outposts for better maintenance of law and order situation.



According to Nabanna sources, Nandigram Police Station will be split into three full-fledged police stations namely—Tekhali, Reyapara and Nandigram and two outposts namely Ramchowk and Sonachura.

The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also heads the state Home department. The proposal is likely to be placed in the ensuing Cabinet meeting.

Once the proposal gets Cabinet nod, work related with infrastructure development will begin in

full swing.